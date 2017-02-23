Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need To Watch ‘Media’ On TV One

From sex and lies to family drama, TV One's 'Media' is about to be your favorite new guilty TV pleasure.

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The Storyline…

What would an evening of weekend TV be without juicy story lines and plot twists that make you say ‘Oh hell no.’ TV One’s new drama Media taps into our guilty pleasures and delivers it on a boujee gold platter. Media, which parallels the life of Radio One mogul Cathy Hughes, follows the company J.U.M.P media as they battle a dueling family for the top spot in the game and bragging rights of course.

It’s Sexy

There are plenty of clutch-pearl worthy moments in Media like sexual romps in the staircase and a gold-digger who has her thighs eyes on getting in on the family fortune by any means.

***Spoiler Alert*** There’s also a really creepy masturbation scene unlike anything we’ve seen on TV. Be prepared to

Celebrity Appearances

Within the first ten minutes of Media, were gifted with appearances by Tyrese and rapper T.I. and Jermaine Dupri. How about that for trap soul?!

Get Your Fix Eye-Candy Fix

We’re swooning over the way Blue Kimble wears a suit or how Brian White looks without one. Between Pooch Hall, Gary Dourdan and Stephen Bishop, there’s plenty of fine a** Black men to fill an hour.

The Fashions

Penny Johnson-Jerald, the matriarch of the Jones family, runs a tight business but doesn’t skimp on her fashion. From bedazzled Kaftans to décolleté black and white gowns, and fierce pantsuits on the women in the family, Media feeds our style style needs.

***Bonus***

Media is produced by a Black woman (Cathy Hughes) and has an all-Black cast. Need we say more?

Catch Media when it premieres Saturday at 8/7c on TV One.

RELATED STORIES:

Celebrities Attend TV One’s ‘Media’ Screening

TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And The Cast Of ‘Media’ Appear On ‘The Real’

Cathy Hughes , media

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need To Watch ‘Media’ On TV One

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 5 hours ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 5 hours ago
‘Get Out’: A Funny Horror Flick With A…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 8 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 14 hours ago
Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child
 23 hours ago
Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need…
 1 day ago
#HurtBae’s Cheating A** Ex Speaks Out About Viral…
 1 day ago
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 1 day ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 1 day ago
See Which Stars Attended The American Black Film…
 1 day ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 2 days ago
Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Second Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
Photos