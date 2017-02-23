Ring The Alarm: You’ll Have To Wait Until 2018 To See Beyoncé At Coachella

Photo by

News One
Trending
Home > News One

Ring The Alarm: You’ll Have To Wait Until 2018 To See Beyoncé At Coachella

And the Beyhive let out a collective scream.

23 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Yes, you read that correctly.

Beyoncé will not grace the stage at the yearly music festival according to a Facebook statement released by Coachella on Thursday afternoon.

According to the post, doctors ordered that the singer take on a less demanding schedule during the duration of her pregnancy.

Queen Bey almost broke the internet on February 1 when she released an image of herself surrounded by flowers in her pregnant glory, leading many to wonder how she would put on the same high-energy set with not one, but two babies in tow.

Her camps has remained particularly mum, but a report from TMZ in early February stated Mrs. Knowles-Carter booked two high-profile acts to accompany her on stage. No word yet who the two artists are, or if they will still perform in Bey’s absence.

Guess her Grammy performance will just have to sustain us for a little while longer.

So, save your coins kids if you want to see Bey put on in 2018!

SOURCE: TMZ

SEE ALSO:

Beyonce Racks Up The Most Moonmen In History Of Video Music Awards

‘No Tea, Lemonade Please:’ Beyonce’s Latest Album Is What It Means To Be A Black Woman In America

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

6 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Continue reading Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Beyonce Knowles , coachella , pregnancy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 5 hours ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 5 hours ago
‘Get Out’: A Funny Horror Flick With A…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 8 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 14 hours ago
Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child
 23 hours ago
Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need…
 1 day ago
#HurtBae’s Cheating A** Ex Speaks Out About Viral…
 1 day ago
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 1 day ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 1 day ago
See Which Stars Attended The American Black Film…
 1 day ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 2 days ago
Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Second Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
Photos