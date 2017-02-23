Rihanna Is Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

Music's badgal will accept the award on February 28.

1 day ago

NewsOne Staff
Rihanna is slated to receive a top honor from one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world.

The Harvard University Foundation will bestow the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year award to the Bajan superstar for her charitable work in education and public health, the Harvard Gazette reports. Rihanna will personally accept the award on February 28.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” foundation director, S. Allen Counter said in an interview with the Gazette.

“She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

Past Black recipients include singer Lionel Richie, actress Ruby Dee, actor James Earl Jones and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

SOURCE: Harvard Gazette

