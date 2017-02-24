Black Michigan Judge Removes Two, Calls Them ‘Clowns’ During Woman’s DUI Sentencing

A Michigan judge was not having it with the nonsense in her courtroom.

According to WDIV ClickOnDetroit, on Thursday during the sentencing of Amanda Kosal, a 26-year-old woman who killed a couple in Redford Township while driving drunk, a few of her family members were laughing and smirking while the victims’ loved-ones read statements in court about their loss. This lack of empathy and public disruption set Judge Qiana Lillard all he way off.

“Not in courtroom 502. Not today and not any other day!” she stressed.

Yes, ma’am, your honor!

“It’s time for him to go. And I don’t know who he is, but whoever can sit here at a tragic moment like this and laugh and smile when somebody has lost a family member … in the entire time that Mr. Zirker’s sister was speaking that clown, and that’s what I am going to call him, a clown, was sitting there smiling and laughing. And you can go, too. Because if you don’t know how to act, you can go to jail. So leaver,” Lillard asserted in a video that has now gone viral.

She added: “Anybody that can sit there and laugh and smirk — take her, she’s going in the back — anybody else wanna go? You can go, too. This is a court of law. And these are very serious matters. I understand that you all are very upset because your loved one is going to prison but guess what, she’s going to prison for the choices that she made. These people are here grieving, saddened because a senseless act took away their loved one and you’re sitting here acting like it’s a joke?”

The ejected woman disgusted Lillard so much, that she ended up throwing her into jail for contempt.

“Your disruptive and disrespectful behavior disrupted today’s proceedings and you, ma’am, are going to the Wayne County Jail for 93 days,” she said.

When the woman mumbled something about the judge having a big mouth, Lillard quipped: “And your mouth got you 93 days in jail.”

Folks gonna learn today!

In the meantime, Kosal was sentenced for 3-15 years for killing 31-year-old Jerome Zirker and severely injuring his fiancé, 31-year-old Brittany Johnson last June. Kosal plead guilty to operating under the influence causing death.

