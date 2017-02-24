Billboard On I-40 In The Triad Stirring Debate And Protests [Poll]

A group of women in Winston-Salem plan to hold a demonstration Sunday at 11 a.m., protesting the message on a billboard along a highway. The sign on business 40 reads “Real Men Provide….Real Women Appreciate It”. Protest organizers say the sign is a jab at women who demand equality and say its message is offensive to women.
The protest takes place at the billboard’s location on I-40 West, headed into Winston -Salem from Kernersville.
