Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Get Out’: A Funny Horror Flick With A Serious Message About Race

6 hours ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Storks'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jordan Peele best known for his part in the comedic duo Key & Peele, steps behind the camera to direct his horror flick ‘Get Out’. The film tells the story of one black man’s experience navigating racial stereotypes, an interracial relationship and a wild and terrifying trip to meet his girlfriend’s parents.

Throughout the movie Peele keeps it real, relevant and racial. Its being praised not only for a succesful horror film, but also for messages regarding race relations in post-Obama America.

Get Out” is in theaters earning critical buzz on both sides of the spectrum.

Must Read:
Denzel Washington Responds To #OscarsSoWhite: ‘I’ve Lived it’

Viola Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross Look Gorgeous At Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree

director , get out , horror flick , Jordan Peele , movie , Race

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘Get Out’: A Funny Horror Flick With A Serious Message About Race

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 5 hours ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 5 hours ago
‘Get Out’: A Funny Horror Flick With A…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 8 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 14 hours ago
Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child
 23 hours ago
Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need…
 1 day ago
#HurtBae’s Cheating A** Ex Speaks Out About Viral…
 1 day ago
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 1 day ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 1 day ago
See Which Stars Attended The American Black Film…
 1 day ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 2 days ago
Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Second Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
Photos