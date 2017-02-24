‘Get Out’: A Funny Horror Flick With A Serious Message About Race

Jordan Peele best known for his part in the comedic duo Key & Peele, steps behind the camera to direct his horror flick ‘Get Out’. The film tells the story of one black man’s experience navigating racial stereotypes, an interracial relationship and a wild and terrifying trip to meet his girlfriend’s parents.

Throughout the movie Peele keeps it real, relevant and racial. Its being praised not only for a succesful horror film, but also for messages regarding race relations in post-Obama America.

Get Out” is in theaters earning critical buzz on both sides of the spectrum.

