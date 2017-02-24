Pablo Francisco Nails Donald Trump & Arnold Swarzenegger Impressions

Comedian Pablo Francisco is performing at Gotham Comedy Club this weekend, but before he takes the stage he talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about where white Latinos hang out and does a killer Donald Trump and Arnold Swarzeneggar impression!

Be sure to catch Pablo at Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo, NY next weekend. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

