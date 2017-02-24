TJMS
Home > TJMS

Pablo Francisco Nails Donald Trump & Arnold Swarzenegger Impressions

8 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

pablofranciscocourtesythomaswhitehouse

Comedian Pablo Francisco is performing at Gotham Comedy Club this weekend, but before he takes the stage he talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about where white Latinos hang out and does a killer Donald Trump and Arnold Swarzeneggar impression!

Be sure to catch Pablo at Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo, NY next weekend. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

comedy , Pablo Francisco

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Pablo Francisco Nails Donald Trump & Arnold Swarzenegger Impressions

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 5 hours ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 5 hours ago
‘Get Out’: A Funny Horror Flick With A…
 6 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 8 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 14 hours ago
Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child
 23 hours ago
Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need…
 1 day ago
#HurtBae’s Cheating A** Ex Speaks Out About Viral…
 1 day ago
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 1 day ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 1 day ago
See Which Stars Attended The American Black Film…
 1 day ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 2 days ago
Meditation Motherland Style: Yogi Enthusiast Creates African-Themed Yoga Mats
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Second Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
Photos