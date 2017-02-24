Brian White Says ‘Media’ Is Dynasty Meets The Godfather

The TV One premiere of Media doesn’t air until this weekend, but the buzz around the network’s original series started in 2016, when news of the movie was first announced. Radio One Founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes and her producing team explore the business and sometimes deadly secrets of the entertainment industry with an inside look at a family-owned communications business.

Pooch Hall and Finesse Mitchell two of my favorite characters in the upcoming movie #MediaOnTVOne! Don't miss the premiere Saturday 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/U6JbhcSvBY — Cathy Hughes (@urbanmediamaven) February 21, 2017

Actor Brian White talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the importance of the film, his role and much more.

“I play the second eldest son. It’s Dynasty meets The Godfather. The Godfather in this story is mama, Penny Johnson. Radio One owns this bandwidth that we’re talking about…we’ve never gone home with these people. Since the days of Black Wall Street we’ve owned these type of moves. Until this year…we’ve never been represented. Cathy Hughes is trying to leave a little trail of breadcrumbs for little boys and girls to be just like her,” White said.

Media airs on TV One Saturday, February 25th. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Celebrities Attend TV One's 'Media' Screening 23 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Attend TV One's 'Media' Screening 1. Penny Johnson 1 of 23 2. Shanice Alexander 2 of 23 3. Cathy Hughes, Maxine Waters 3 of 23 4. Tasha Smith 4 of 23 5. Monique Coleman 5 of 23 6. Michael Jai White and his wife 6 of 23 7. Pooch Hall and his wife 7 of 23 8. Brian White 8 of 23 9. Lex Scott Davis 9 of 23 10. Jillian Reeves 10 of 23 11. Jillian Reeves 11 of 23 12. Jennifer Williams 12 of 23 13. Jennifer Williams 13 of 23 14. Gabrielle Dennis 14 of 23 15. Gabrielle Dennis 15 of 23 16. LeToya Luckett 16 of 23 17. LeToya Luckett 17 of 23 18. Finesse Mitchell 18 of 23 19. Finesse Mitchell 19 of 23 20. Denise Boutte 20 of 23 21. Denise Boutte 21 of 23 22. Chrystee Pharis 22 of 23 23. Chrystee Pharis 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Attend TV One’s ‘Media’ Screening Celebrities Attend TV One's 'Media' Screening

(Photo Source: Courtesy0