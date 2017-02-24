TJMS
Brian White Says ‘Media’ Is Dynasty Meets The Godfather

7 hours ago

The TV One premiere of Media doesn’t air until this weekend, but the buzz around the network’s original series started in 2016, when news of the movie was first announced. Radio One Founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes and her producing team explore the business and sometimes deadly secrets of the entertainment industry with an inside look at a family-owned communications business.

Actor Brian White talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the importance of the film, his role and much more.

“I play the second eldest son. It’s Dynasty meets The Godfather. The Godfather in this story is mama, Penny Johnson. Radio One owns this bandwidth that we’re talking about…we’ve never gone home with these people. Since the days of Black Wall Street we’ve owned these type of moves. Until this year…we’ve never been represented. Cathy Hughes is trying to leave a little trail of breadcrumbs for little boys and girls to be just like her,” White said.

Media airs on TV One Saturday, February 25th. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


Photos