Holly Robinson Peete Talks Second Season Of ‘For Peete’s Sake’

2/24/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with actresses, mother of four, wife, business owner and star of For Peete’s Sake, Holly Robinson Peete, to talk about season two the hit OWN show.

How do their kids handle being on camera?

“All the kids, I’m really proud of them. They didn’t know how to be themselves in front of the camera. This season, we’re more comfortable. The crew has a way of disappearing into the walls, which is when you get the good stuff.”

For Peete’s Sake airs on OWN, Saturdays at 10p. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

