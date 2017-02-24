National
Judge Qiana Lillard Kicks "Clowns" Out Of Courtroom, Says 'Not Today!'

4 hours ago

Karen Clark
Judge s hammer

Source: fotoedu / Getty

Welp. Some people learned a valuable lesson in court.

Judge Qiana Lillard kicked two onlookers out of her Detroit-area courtroom this week after they were talking and laughing during court proceedings.

Amanda Kosal was being sentenced for a drunk driving case that resulted in the death of a man and the severe injury of his fiancee. Turns out that the woman that the judge sent to jail for her behavior in court was Kosal’s mother. The judge said that the mother was laughing during testimony from the victim’s families.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Judge Qiana Lillard

Photos