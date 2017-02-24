Entertainment News
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In Black Fraternities

The new film takes a look at the secret underground world of Black fraternity pledging.

New Netflix film, ‘Burning Sands,’ explores the secret world of the fraternity pledging process. Starring actor Trevor Jackson in his breakout performance, the movie takes a look at the intensity of underground hazing and the sacrifices of brotherhood. Jackson’s character, Zurich, is caught between honoring his fraternity code or speaking out against the violence of the experience.

‘Burning Sands’ is loaded with star power–including ‘Moonlight’s’ breakthrough star Trevante Rhodes and Hollywood veteran Alfre Woodard.

It also includes the directorial debut of Gerard McCurray, who was a producer on ‘Fruitvale Station.’

The movie will be available through the streaming service on March 10th.

 

