Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Altering Child Support Documents

The battle between Patton & Thicke gets uglier as Thicke is accused of purposefully interfering with a custody order for their son Julian.

19 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty


The custody battle between singer Robin Thicke and actress Paula Patton gets more intense by the minute.

Patton’s legal team claims Robin Thicke has “willfully, intentionally, and wrongfully changed/fabricated a court order specifying custodial timeshare of the couple’s minor child,” according to E! news.

The allegations come ahead of a scheduled hearing to determine the custody stipulations for their son, Julian.

Patton’s camp has also accused Thicke of trying to interfere with their pending Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS) case.

According to Patton’s attorneys, Thicke  “interfered with and attempted to influence the outcome of a pending DCFS investigation,” by taking a DCFS worker out for an expensive sushi dinner. An E! source says the case workers accompanied Thicke and his son to NOBU in Malibu as a part of their monitored visits.

The allegations come amid numerous issues between the former couple dating back to January. At the end of the month, Paula was rewarded temporary sole custody of their son and granted a temporary retraining order against Thicke.

SOURCE: E! NEWS

Continue reading Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Altering Child Support Documents

