‘Family Matters’ Star Denies Allegations Of Spousal & Child Abuse

Court documents claim he was abusive to his wife and held his infant daughter over a boiling pot of water.

20 hours ago

Leave a comment

Actor Darius McCray was accused of abusing both his child and his spouse–allegations the actor now denies.

McCray, who is known for his role as Eddie Winslow in the popular 90s family sitcom ‘Family Matters,’ was accused of being abusive to his wife Tammy Brawer and his child Zoey–including allegedly holding his daughter over a boiling pot of water, according to docs obtained by TMZ.

Brawner claims that on February 10th, McCray began “hurling picture frames and other objects around the house, and hitting her in the head with his forearm,” according to TMZ.  According to court docs, Brawner stated this wasn’t the first incident of abuse.

Brawer secured a temporary restraining order against McCray requiring the, but now his lawyer is firing back.

His attorney, Glen T. Jonas told TMZ, [Brawner] “is no victim…she is a predator motivated by a desperate desire to extort money out of Mr. McCray while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle.”

He continued discrediting her claims saying “Having floundered after being fired by the Globetrotters she apparently will say anything for a bit of media attention and a glimpse of the spotlight.”

Until the hearing next month, McCray is required to stay at least 100 yards from Brawner at all times.

SOURCE: TMZ

