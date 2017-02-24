HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Shows Of Her New Mommy Bod In Red Latex

Reality star Blac Chyna posted a pic on Instagram showing off her new mommy body in a killer red skin tight catsuit. The 28-year old has been talking about her weight loss since giving birth to her daughter, Dream. Chyna claims she’s lost 40 pounds since given birth.

The latex suit hugs every inch and corner of her body, coming in a snake-skin print. She wore the latex suit with some black heels and was ready to take over the world!

She later wore it to the All Def Movie Awards that evening when she presented an award to her buddy, Amber Rose.

The All Def Movie Awards will air on Sunday. In the meantime, take a vote and tell us if you think Chyna is red Haute or Naught!

