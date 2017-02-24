Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Did Nike Miss The Mark? Sports Commercial Upsets Muslim Women

18 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Sports giant Nike recently released a commercial shot in the outskirts of Dubai and it has a lot of people in the Arab and Muslim culture upset. The first scene of the commercial shows a young Muslim woman leaving her home with a hijab on her head to go jogging first thing in the morning. The commercial continues to highlight Muslim women performing athletically, such as swimming, boxing, and playing soccer while asking questions like, “What will they say about you?” It shows moments of triumph and overcoming fear in the world of sports.

"You are a person of value. And if you aren’t treated with value, you need to be strong enough to walk away." ✔️❤

A post shared by سـارھ♡ (@ronahalhaidous) on

The commercial received praise by some, particularly the Red Cross in Iraq, where Spokeswoman Sara al-Zawqari tweeted, “An ad (which) touches on the insecurities of women in a society digs deeper and becomes an empowerment tool rather than just a product.” Others, however, didn’t see it that way at all, saying things such as “an utter fail” and “not the true representation of Muslim women.” “We do not wear a hijab and go running in the streets, shame on Nike,” one woman expressed on Nike’s Instagram page.

Its safe to assume this ad will stir up a lot of conversation about athleticism in the Arab world, perhaps producing a market aimed at revealing the reality of what women face in Muslim countries. Is it all about oppression for women, or are they actually powerful contributors and builders to their societies? Something to think about!

DON’T MISS:

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams And LeBron James Addresses Racial Inequality

Just Do It: Nike Partners With FKA Twigs For Activewear Campaign

Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas & Simone Biles Serve Up #BlackGirlMagic In Nike Ad

NYFW: Footloose Fun At The Nike Levi's Kids Show

28 photos Launch gallery

NYFW: Footloose Fun At The Nike Levi's Kids Show

Continue reading NYFW: Footloose Fun At The Nike Levi’s Kids Show

NYFW: Footloose Fun At The Nike Levi's Kids Show

fashion , Hijab , Muslim , muslim fashion , Muslim women , Nike , Saudi Arabia , style , women athletes , women in sports

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Get To Know The Cast Of TV One’s…
 14 hours ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 18 hours ago
Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Altering Child…
 19 hours ago
‘Family Matters’ Star Denies Allegations Of Spousal &…
 20 hours ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 21 hours ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 21 hours ago
‘Get Out’: A Funny Horror Flick With A…
 22 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson, Women’s Empowerment 2017 Keynote Speaker!
 24 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 1 day ago
Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child
 2 days ago
Sex, Lies & Drama: 5 Reasons You Need…
 2 days ago
#HurtBae’s Cheating A** Ex Speaks Out About Viral…
 2 days ago
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan
New Edition Member Is Expecting A “New Edition”…
 2 days ago
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
WEN Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson Talks About…
 2 days ago
Photos