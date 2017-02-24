Lifestyle
Post Pastry Success: Vanessa Simmons Fashion Line To Debut At L.A. Fashion Week

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty


Queen Boss Judge Vanessa Simmons announced the debut of her new fashion line at the 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood event. She’s teaming up with Candice Cuoco, a designer who was a finalist on Project Runway and has been featured at fashion shows in Paris and London.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Vanessa is no stranger to the fashion world. Back in 2005 she teamed up with her baby sis, Angela Simmons to launch the sneaker line Pastry which grossed over $50 million world-wide. She also did hosting duties for Project Runway which was also a success, proving that she is a true fashionista!

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Vanessa’s new fashion collection will debut at LA Fashion Week next month. We can’t wait to see what styles and designs she’ll be sharing!

Beauties, our favorite stars showed up in style for the Black Women In Hollywood event hosted by Essence Magazine. Click through to see some serious style and Black girl magic on the red carpet! You won't want to miss.


 

 

