Ty Hunter Brings His Fashion Expertise To The Athleisure Space With New Collection

It’s no surprise, appropriately during fashion month, that Ty Hunter would step into athleisure space and create a killer fitness fashion collection that you’ll want to wear to just more than the gym.

Naturally, the pieces have bold colors and a rainbow print and signature Ty with his stand out yellow (something I have noticed consistently throughout all his projects). He gives us daring and true fashion in the athleisure space capitalizing off of oversized bombers for $150.00 and a super stylish color blocked kimono that we want right now. He explained, “These looks utilize reversible fabrics, bright color schemes intermixed with black and white color blocks, and comfortable textures for an athletic-inspired style.”

While the 24-piece collection includes bold pieces, they definitely have your everyday, tried and true necessities, like your v-neck black t-shirt and black leggings

The fun and stylish additions, like athletic bodycons and crop tops you can do yoga in, make this athleisure wear one that can compete with many existing brands on the market ( including Beyoncé’s! ).

With athleisure being an exponentially growing market, with sales of $197 billion in 2007 to an estimated $350 billion by 2020, there is a lot of opportunity (and profit) in this space. A great example is athletic wear company., who have seeing a revenue jump of 13.8% year over year , from a $479.7M in 2015 to $544.4M in 2016.

Ty divulged this inspiration for his Reflex Capsule Collection with SIX:02, was to “encourage women to express their unique and individual personalities in their everyday fashion.”

With more mommies telling brands they want comfort and style to millennials going for fashionable sweats and chic cotton, this market is not going away any time soon. With Ty Hunter creating a mastermind of a collection, the athleisure world better watch out because he’s giving consumers great looks that are functional while maintaining a fashion forward presence.

Shop the entire collection, here.

DON’T MISS:

Beyond Beyoncé: Ty Hunter Is Building An Entrepreneurial Empire

A Lesson In Selfie Confidence: Ty Hunter’s Tips To A Flawless Photo

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models