Ty Hunter Brings His Fashion Expertise To The Athleisure Space With New Collection

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Six02 Ty Hunter x Reflex Capsule Collection

Source: Ty Hunter by Reflex / Courtesy of Ty Hunter & SIX02


This entrepreneurial empire that Ty Hunter is building just won’t let up! The dynamic, Austin, Texas born creative director and Beyoncé‘s longstanding stylist has already launched a popular t-shirt and hat collection back in 2014, dubbed, ‘With Passion’ (that still sells to this day), has his own emojis (before anyone else was doing it), and has the best selfies due to his Ty Lite.

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty


It’s no surprise, appropriately during fashion month, that Ty Hunter would step into athleisure space and create a killer fitness fashion collection that you’ll want to wear to just more than the gym.

Six02 Ty Hunter x Reflex Capsule Collection

Source: Ty Hunter by Reflex / Courtesy of Ty Hunter & SIX02


Naturally, the pieces have bold colors and a rainbow print and signature Ty with his stand out yellow (something I have noticed consistently throughout all his projects). He gives us daring and true fashion in the athleisure space capitalizing off of oversized bombers for $150.00 and a super stylish color blocked kimono that we want right now. He explained, “These looks utilize reversible fabrics, bright color schemes intermixed with black and white color blocks, and comfortable textures for an athletic-inspired style.”

Six02 Ty Hunter x Reflex Capsule Collection

Source: Ty Hunter by Reflex / Courtesy of Ty Hunter & SIX02


While the 24-piece collection includes bold pieces, they definitely have your everyday, tried and true necessities, like your v-neck black t-shirt and black leggings.

Six02 Ty Hunter x Reflex Capsule Collection

Source: Ty Hunter by Reflex / Courtesy of Ty Hunter & SIX02


The fun and stylish additions, like athletic bodycons and crop tops you can do yoga in, make this athleisure wear one that can compete with many existing brands on the market (including Beyoncé’s!).

Six02 Ty Hunter x Reflex Capsule Collection

Source: Ty Hunter by Reflex / Courtesy of Ty Hunter & SIX02


With athleisure being an exponentially growing market, with sales of $197 billion in 2007 to an estimated $350 billion by 2020, there is a lot of opportunity (and profit) in this space.  A great example is athletic wear company Lululemon Athletica Inc., who have seeing a revenue jump of 13.8% year over year, from a $479.7M in 2015 to $544.4M in 2016.

Six02 Ty Hunter x Reflex Capsule Collection

Source: Ty Hunter by Reflex / Courtesy of Ty Hunter & SIX02


Ty divulged this inspiration for his Reflex Capsule Collection with SIX:02, was to “encourage women to express their unique and individual personalities in their everyday fashion.”

Six02 Ty Hunter x Reflex Capsule Collection

Source: Ty Hunter by Reflex / Courtesy of Ty Hunter & SIX02


With more mommies telling brands they want comfort and style to millennials going for fashionable sweats and chic cotton, this market is not going away any time soon. With Ty Hunter creating a mastermind of a collection, the athleisure world better watch out because he’s giving consumers great looks that are functional while maintaining a fashion forward presence.

Shop the entire collection, here.

