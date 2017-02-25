WATCH: Obama Steps Out In NYC And Crowd Wilds Out

Former president Barack Obama visited New York City Friday and attracted a huge crowd of cheering people, reports Business Insider.
A large crowd gathered outside, trying to catch a view of Obama as he left 160 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan.
It was not immediately clear what the former president was attending to during his stop. A representative for the president’s foundation declined to comment.
In the liberal enclave of Manhattan, Obama was met with loud cheers as he walked to his motorcade.
New Yorkers spotted the former POTUS, who was looking particularly happy and carefree, at restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo with his daughter Malia on Thursday, reports CBS News.
SOURCE: Business Insider, CBS News
10 photos Launch gallery
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.
Source:Getty
1 of 10
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
Source:Getty
2 of 10
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.
Source:Getty
3 of 10
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.
Source:Getty
4 of 10
5. Remember when the Prez danced to Drake’s “Hotline Bling”?
5 of 10
6. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.
Source:Getty
6 of 10
7. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.
Source:Getty
7 of 10
8. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.
Source:Getty
8 of 10
9. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.
Source:Getty
9 of 10
10. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.
Source:Getty
10 of 10