While news of Evelyn Lozada returning to Basketball Wives L.A.next season was announced months ago, Jennifer Williams recently revealed she had also been in talks to appear on the franchise that made both women Best Friends to Enemies.
In a recent interview Jennifer Williams reveals that she has been spending time with Tami Roman and Shaunie O’Neal since moving to L.A. to pursue acting. She also says producers had approached her about appearing on “Basketball Wives L.A.” for the upcoming season, but apparently after some time passed those talks ended. Jennifer says when she asked for an explanation she learned that one of the other ladies from the show had some objections to her being part of the cast.
Now we can’t say that Evelyn had anything to do with Jennifer not returning to the Basketball Wives franchise, but one thing we do know for sure is that Evelyn always gets what she wants …..
The Shade is REAL…..
https://bossip.com/1479488/stay-schemin-jennifer-williams-believes-evelyn-lozada-sabotaged-her-plans-to-return-to-basketball-wives-l-a/
