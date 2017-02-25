Why Was Muhammad Ali Jr. Detained By Customs At A Florida Airport?

While #45 swears his now-defunct Muslim travel ban wasn’t a ban on Muslims, the xenophobia is still being felt in airports across the nation. Case in point, Muhammad Ali Jr. was recently detained by customs in Florida when returning from a trip from Jamaica.

Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained by immigration officials at a U.S. airport earlier this month. https://t.co/bJJFJd9tXs pic.twitter.com/5sfaNccaAI — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 25, 2017

According to the Courier Journal, Muhammad Ali Jr., 44, and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, were arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 after returning from speaking at a Black History Month event in Montego Bay. As they went through customs, they were pulled aside because of their Arabic-sounding names, according to family friend and lawyer Chris Mancini.

Camacho-Ali was released after showing a picture of herself with her late husband Muhammad Ali, but her son didn’t have a picture of his father and was detained for further questioning. He claims that officials repeatedly asked, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?”

Ali stressed that he was a US citizen, born in Philadelphia and had an American passport, but he was still pressed about his religion.

“To the Ali family, it’s crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from the United States,” Mancini said.

Mancin told NBC News, “This is an instance where the ban has been enforced even though it has been thrown out. The government is still trying to find grounds to keep Muslims out.”

On Friday, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement about the issue: “Due to the restrictions of the Privacy Act, U.S. Customs and Border Protection cannot discuss individual travelers; however, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection.”

As expected, Twitter had a lot to say about this situation:

"Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?"

Asked of an American, of Muhammad Ali's son.https://t.co/RNkBlG5clQ — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) February 25, 2017

Customs agent: "How did you get the name Muhammad Ali, Jr.?"

Son of one of the most famous athletes in history: pic.twitter.com/feX2O6IfjA — Sara Byrella ☭ (@umbyrella) February 25, 2017

So great and wonderful, we can't have too much of him. I know…..I'll detain his son Muhammad Ali, Jr. at the airport!!!! pic.twitter.com/9ac08TAiE4 — Petey Steele (@SteelebornDC) February 25, 2017

Detained for hours! Muhammad Ali Jr. WAS NOT ARRIVING FROM ONE OF THE SEVEN COUNTRIES IN THE TRAVEL BAN!!! Because it's A MUSLIM BAN!! — Diana Manister (@DianaCialino) February 25, 2017

Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained, and asked if he is a Muslim. Well Trump, your IDIOTIC travel ban is not working.We the people will resist you — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) February 25, 2017

Pretty sure Jamaica isn't one of the seven travel ban countries. And this line of questioning is explicit. https://t.co/0nmAyCoaqa — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 25, 2017

Or Muhammad Ali Jr. detained coming back from Jamaica. 4 days after the judge's ruling. His crime? Being #Muslim or being #black. Pick one — Mandi (@theangryfurby) February 24, 2017

