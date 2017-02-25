Russell Wilson Dotes On Wife Ciara For Oscar’s Weekend Date Night

Russell Wilson and Ciara are definitely IN LOVE and show each other so much affection. This time its DATE NIGHT. Russell posted himself and his wife in what seems to be in the back of a limo, while listening to Sade. He exclaimed how fine his wife was to the camera and gave us googly eyes. Check it out:
Do you think Russell knew CiCi needed some special attention after what happened yesterday, when Ciara’s son’s father, Future, other baby mama used her lyrics in an Instagram caption?
Well Russell is showing the PERFECT EXAMPLE of how a husband is suppose to treat his wife.
They are absolutely so cute….
https://bossip.com/1479562/corny-in-love-russell-wilson-dotes-on-wife-ciara-while-listening-to-sade-on-date-night-video/
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours