Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Russell Wilson Dotes On Wife Ciara For Oscar’s Weekend Date Night

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


Russell Wilson and Ciara are definitely IN LOVE and show each other so much affection. This time its DATE NIGHT.  Russell posted himself and his wife in what seems to be in the back of a limo, while listening to Sade. He exclaimed how fine his wife was to the camera and gave us googly eyes. Check it out:


Do you think Russell knew CiCi needed some special attention after what happened yesterday, when Ciara’s son’s father, Future, other baby mama used her lyrics in an Instagram caption?

Well  Russell is showing the PERFECT EXAMPLE of how a husband is suppose to treat his wife.

They are absolutely so cute….

https://bossip.com/1479562/corny-in-love-russell-wilson-dotes-on-wife-ciara-while-listening-to-sade-on-date-night-video/

Ciara , Russell Wilson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Russell Wilson Dotes On Wife Ciara For Oscar’s Weekend Date Night

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 1 hour ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In…
 3 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 3 hours ago
Top 10 Clair Huxtable Moments
 3 hours ago
(Los Angeles, Ca.  Wednesday, September 24, 2008) Riders get a view of Los Angeles from the top of
Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit;…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 9 hours ago
Hottest Oscar Couples!
 15 hours ago
CIAA Tournament Week Parties (Photos)
 16 hours ago
US-OSCARS-SHOW
The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017
 16 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home…
 17 hours ago
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 20 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards
 1 day ago
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
Photos