Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Rachel Dolezal Is Now ‘Jobless And Living On Food Stamps’

Your favorite fake Black woman is back two years later with a new book on race.

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Rachel Dolezal

Source: Google / Getty


 

Your favorite fake Black woman Rachel Dolezal recently told The Guardian that she is currently on food stamps and is on the verge of homelessness without a job. She also claims that she is struggling to take care of her children.

In a recent interview, she said that despite her book deal and upcoming memoir, In Full Color, she is still living in a current state of poverty. And despite her issues, she is “not going to stoop and apologize and grovel” for the events that led up her national controversy two years ago:

“Today Dolezal is jobless, and feeding her family with food stamps. A friend helped her pay this month’s rent; next month she expects to be homeless. She has applied for more than 100 jobs, but no one will hire her, not even to stack supermarket shelves. She applied for a position at the university where she used to teach, and says she was interviewed by former colleagues who pretended to have no recollection of having met her. The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn. She has changed her name on all her legal documents, but is still recognized wherever she goes. People point at her and laugh.”

The former Spokane, Washington, Branch President of the NAACP and African-American Studies professor also stressed that she doesn’t see anything wrong about being untruthful about being Black.

 “No, I don’t. I don’t think you can do something wrong with your identity if you’re living in your authenticity and I am. If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it,” she insisted.

Dolezal also admitted that she tried to sell her book to three dozen publishers, who all rejected her before she was given a deal. She hopes that In Full Color will be a catalyst for a much-needed conversation about race in America.

“[I wrote it] to set the record straight. But also to open up this dialogue about race and identity, and to just encourage people to be exactly who they are.”

OK girl. Good luck with that.

RELATED NEWS:

Rachel Dolezal: ‘I’m Equally Hated By The KKK And Black Feminists’

5-Year-Old Recreates Iconic Photos Of Notable Black Women For Black History Month

Auntie Maxine Is Not Playing Games: Calls Trump’s Administration ‘Scumbags’ For Ties To Russia

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Rachel Dolezal Is Now ‘Jobless And Living On Food Stamps’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 1 hour ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In…
 3 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 3 hours ago
Top 10 Clair Huxtable Moments
 3 hours ago
(Los Angeles, Ca.  Wednesday, September 24, 2008) Riders get a view of Los Angeles from the top of
Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit;…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 9 hours ago
Hottest Oscar Couples!
 15 hours ago
CIAA Tournament Week Parties (Photos)
 16 hours ago
US-OSCARS-SHOW
The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017
 16 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home…
 17 hours ago
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 20 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards
 1 day ago
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
Photos