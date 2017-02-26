Barack Obama And Malia Obama Attend Broadway Show During NYC Trip

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Barack Obama And Malia Obama Attend Broadway Show During NYC Trip

The father-daughter duo attended an evening performance of Arthur Miller's “The Price.”

1 day ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Former President Barack Obama sent social media into a frenzy on Friday as he was spotted out taking in New York City. One of the stops that he made while in the Big Apple was at the American Airlines Theatre where he saw the play “The Price” with his eldest daughter Malia Obama, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Former President Barack Obama surprised Broadway theater-goers Friday when he and daughter Malia attended the evening performance of “The Price.”

The daddy-daughter duo headed backstage after the play — a new revival of the Arthur Miller classic — and met with the cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht.

The Roundabout Theatre Company tweeted a photo of the pair with the cast, writing, “We are so honored to have had President @barackobama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway!”

During his presidency, Barack Obama attended several Broadway shows including “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Hamilton,” “Motown the Musical,” and “Memphis,” reports the outlet.

SOURCE:  ABC News

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Obama Steps Out In NYC And Crowd Wilds Out

Malia & Sasha Say They’re Ready To Leave The Nest

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

American Airlines Theatre , Barack Obama , Broadway , Broadway play , Broadway Show , Danny DeVito , Malia Obama , New York City , NYC , obama , The Price

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 1 hour ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In…
 3 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 3 hours ago
Top 10 Clair Huxtable Moments
 3 hours ago
(Los Angeles, Ca.  Wednesday, September 24, 2008) Riders get a view of Los Angeles from the top of
Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit;…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 9 hours ago
Hottest Oscar Couples!
 15 hours ago
CIAA Tournament Week Parties (Photos)
 16 hours ago
US-OSCARS-SHOW
The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017
 16 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home…
 17 hours ago
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 20 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards
 1 day ago
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
Photos