Bill Paxton “Twister, Apollo 13” Actor Dies After Surgery Complications

4 hours ago

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Bill Paxton, the actor behind great roles in Aliens,Twister,Titanic and Apollo 13, has passed away after complications from surgery. He was 61.Paxton was currently starring in the CBS reboot of Training Day at the time of his death.

The 61-year-old actor had 2 children and was married to Louise Newbury for 30 years.

Scene from the movie Twister

Actor , Bill Paxton

