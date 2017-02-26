Bill Paxton “Twister, Apollo 13” Actor Dies After Surgery Complications

Bill Paxton, the actor behind great roles in Aliens,Twister,Titanic and Apollo 13, has passed away after complications from surgery. He was 61.Paxton was currently starring in the CBS reboot of Training Day at the time of his death.

The 61-year-old actor had 2 children and was married to Louise Newbury for 30 years.

Bill Paxton was notoriously one of the nicest people in the industry. He also gave us some of the all-time most iconic movie moments. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017

Scene from the movie Twister

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: