Trump Will Skip White House Correspondent’s Dinner

3 hours ago

Jodi Berry
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Thin-skinned Trump has declined to attend this years White House correspondents’ dinner on April 29. It’s a moved that comes amid his love-hate relationship between the media and the White House. Since his election, he’s accused certain media outlets of publishing “fake news”.

The annual black-tie dinner is a celebration of the First Amendment and raises money for journalism scholarships. The event is usually attended by the president, journalists, celebrities and Washington insiders.

Trump attended the dinner in 2011, and was the butt of jokes by both then-President Barack Obama and comedian Seth Meyers.

Social media users have suggested that actor Alec Baldwin suit up and take his place at the event, now how cool would that be.

no-show Trump , White House Correspondent Dinner

