Happy Birthday Erykah Badu

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, record producer, activist, lyricist, actress, Erykah Badu, known as the “First Lady of Neo-Soul”, Fat bellybella, Serra Bellum, DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown to name a few.

Today we celebrate Erykah’s 46th birthday!

Happy 46th Birthday to Erykah Badu! pic.twitter.com/qAkimHV9Ky — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 26, 2017

Not only is it Badu’s birthday, it’s also the 20th anniversary of her album, Baduizm.

Badu has given us great hits like “On And On“, “Next Lifetime” and “Tyrone.”

As an actress, she has played a wide range of supporting roles in the following films, Blues Brothers 2000, The Cider House Rules, House of D, Before the Music Dies, and Dave Chappelle’s Block Party.

