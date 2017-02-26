Entertainment News
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu

3 hours ago

Jodi Berry
2013 BET Experience - Centric Soul Stage: Erykah Badu

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, record producer, activist, lyricist, actress, Erykah Badu, known as the “First Lady of Neo-Soul”, Fat bellybella, Serra Bellum, DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown to name a few.

Today we celebrate Erykah’s 46th birthday!

Not only is it Badu’s birthday, it’s also the 20th anniversary of her album, Baduizm.

Badu has given us great hits like “On And On“, “Next Lifetime” and “Tyrone.”

As an actress, she has played a wide range of supporting roles in the following films, Blues Brothers 2000, The Cider House Rules, House of D, Before the Music Dies, and Dave Chappelle’s Block Party.

Check out a few of my favorite videos.

Photos