Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty


Oscar weekend is starting off on a good foot as Moonlight just won all six of the Independent Spirit Awards it was nominated for, including best screenplay!

The film is derived from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play about a young gay Black man’s experience growing up in Miami. Adapted for film by Barry Jenkins, their combined genius made for a heart wrenching story about perseverance, agency, family struggles and acceptance.

“My gayness doesn’t give me any pass,” McCraney told The Guardian. “I’ve still had the police pull me out of a car, put guns to my head, lock me in handcuffs and leave me face down in the pouring rain for no reason.”

Adding, “Until they go into my back pocket and see some sort of white privilege in there, which is probably a university card or something and then they’re like, ‘oh maybe we’ve got the wrong person’. There’s no gay card that gets you off the hook. People suggest that there is but I know, with empirical evidence, that there isn’t.”

We’re sending out good vibes for the film that’s nominated for a couple Academy Award categories tonight, including the biggie, best picture.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Moonlight’ & ‘Birth Of A Nation’ Lead 2017 NAACP Image Awards

Black Owned And Proud: Naomie Harris Wears Cushnie et Ochs At Moonlight Screening In London

‘Moonlight’ Is The Perfect Antidote For Those Who Are Still Uncomfortable With Black Gay Men In Love

Barry Jenkins , Independent Spirit Awards , Moonlight , Tarell Alvin McCraney

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 1 hour ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In…
 3 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 3 hours ago
Top 10 Clair Huxtable Moments
 3 hours ago
(Los Angeles, Ca.  Wednesday, September 24, 2008) Riders get a view of Los Angeles from the top of
Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit;…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 9 hours ago
Hottest Oscar Couples!
 15 hours ago
CIAA Tournament Week Parties (Photos)
 16 hours ago
US-OSCARS-SHOW
The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017
 16 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home…
 17 hours ago
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 20 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards
 1 day ago
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
Photos