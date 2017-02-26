Entertainment News
Kordell Stewart Is Still Upset About Gay Rumors

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Steelers Kordell Stewart

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty


Kordell Stewart is not letting claims that he’s a homosexual go by the wayside. The former NFL player just filed another lawsuit against ‘I am delivert’ Youtube star, Andrew Caldwell for claiming the pair had a sexual tryst in 2015.

According to the court documents, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is seeking $4.5M in damages that includes $2M in general damages for the emotional stress and professional harm caused by the malicious statements. As reported by Rolling Out, there has been no reaction from Caldwell on the amount of money Stewart is asking for and it is highly doubtful he can afford it.

This fight has been going on for quite some time. In 2016 Stewart actually won a defamation lawsuit against Caldwell when he failed to appear in court. Around the same time Caldwell retracted his statements to shy away from the lawsuit

“It’s true, I never dated Kordell,” Caldwell told TMZ Sports. “But I’m not worried about the lawsuit. If Kordell wants money, he has money. I don’t owe him a dime… I may go after Kordell. Yes, I hurt his name, but he also hurt mine.”

Despite the previous case, Kordell contends he’s still suffering from the allegations that “limited his credibility and respect in an industry” —in essence, it’s apparently messing with Kordell’s money.

Let the drama continue!

Andrew Caldwell , Kordell Stewart , RHOA

