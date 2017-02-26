Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Remy Ma/ Nicki Minaj Collage

Source: J. Countess/ Alexander Tamargo / Getty


Remy Ma’s release of “ShEther” set the internet on fire immediately after hitting Soundcloud Saturday afternoon. The ruthless song takes direct shots at rapper, Nicki Minaj, after years of subtle contention between the two.

It all bubbled to the top, when The Bronx-bred rapper called out Nicki on everything from who’s she’s allegedly slept with to supporting her brother, an accused pedophile.

Other than calling out Trey Songz for what was said in the song, Nicki has yet to react. But have no fear, Twitter was here for the best reactions.

Someone even jumped on to Remy Ma’s Wikipedia page to note that she killed Nicki on Feb 25, 2017 from the hard-hitting song. It has since been corrected.

On stage at a concert last night, Remy doubled down on her song, adding that she’s not here for people coming for her record sales in light of her being in prison for six years. “I don’t want to hear about some records and big numbers,” she says. “I don’t f**king care about it, because I was up top seven winters and six summers. Tough.”

Time will only tell how long this battle continues.

RELATED STORIES:

Yikes: Remy Ma Drops Vicious Diss Record ‘Shether’ On Nicki Minaj

Keyshia Cole Drops New Music With French Montana And Remy Ma

Body Remedy: Remy Ma Drops 20 Pounds (And Counting) With Weight Loss Program

nicki minaj , Remy Ma

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading 10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 1 hour ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In…
 3 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 3 hours ago
Top 10 Clair Huxtable Moments
 3 hours ago
(Los Angeles, Ca.  Wednesday, September 24, 2008) Riders get a view of Los Angeles from the top of
Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit;…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 9 hours ago
Hottest Oscar Couples!
 15 hours ago
CIAA Tournament Week Parties (Photos)
 16 hours ago
US-OSCARS-SHOW
The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017
 16 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home…
 17 hours ago
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 20 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards
 1 day ago
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
Photos