10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter

Remy Ma’s release of “ShEther” set the internet on fire immediately after hitting Soundcloud Saturday afternoon. The ruthless song takes direct shots at rapper, Nicki Minaj, after years of subtle contention between the two.

It all bubbled to the top, when The Bronx-bred rapper called out Nicki on everything from who’s she’s allegedly slept with to supporting her brother, an accused pedophile.

Other than calling out Trey Songz for what was said in the song, Nicki has yet to react. But have no fear, Twitter was here for the best reactions.

Here is a synopsis of #Shether for those of you haven't heard it.

Remy to Nicki Minaj: pic.twitter.com/MVh3LBk96t — Sesali (@BadFatBlackGirl) February 25, 2017

How Meek Mill met Remy Ma to tell all Nicki Minaj Tea pic.twitter.com/IImF5PurrU — YUNG TO$A (@YungKingTosa) February 25, 2017

Someone even jumped on to Remy Ma’s Wikipedia page to note that she killed Nicki on Feb 25, 2017 from the hard-hitting song. It has since been corrected.

Y'all are really too quick! Wikipedia says Remy Ma killed Nicki Minaj already lmao 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N0Wof8c8uz — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) February 25, 2017

Mariah Carey listening to Remy Ma drag Nicki Minaj to filth pic.twitter.com/XtU0f8A2lA — Shady Like Mariah (@queenofshadeMC) February 25, 2017

Dropping a 7 minute diss about the neighbor who dug up my flowers last year — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 26, 2017

Nicki Minaj 4 hours in the studio pic.twitter.com/h1ar63S2Dn — ZⓋ🇮🇶 (@YouNeedZ_) February 25, 2017

On stage at a concert last night, Remy doubled down on her song, adding that she’s not here for people coming for her record sales in light of her being in prison for six years. “I don’t want to hear about some records and big numbers,” she says. “I don’t f**king care about it, because I was up top seven winters and six summers. Tough.”

Time will only tell how long this battle continues.

