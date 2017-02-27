Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals The Show

7 hours ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Viola Davis gave a moving speech, after winning the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Fences last night. This is Davis’s first Oscar win. Her stirring speech brought several to tears, and Host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly said that she ought to get an Emmy for it.

Davis is only 23 actors to have ever achieved the elite status of winning a competitive Oscar, Emmy and Tony. What an inspiration!


courtesy ABC

Related Story:
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards

acceptance speech , Oscars , Viola Davis

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals The Show

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 1 hour ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In…
 3 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 3 hours ago
Top 10 Clair Huxtable Moments
 3 hours ago
(Los Angeles, Ca.  Wednesday, September 24, 2008) Riders get a view of Los Angeles from the top of
Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit;…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 9 hours ago
Hottest Oscar Couples!
 15 hours ago
CIAA Tournament Week Parties (Photos)
 16 hours ago
US-OSCARS-SHOW
The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017
 16 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home…
 17 hours ago
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 20 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards
 1 day ago
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
Photos