Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals The Show

Viola Davis gave a moving speech, after winning the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Fences last night. This is Davis’s first Oscar win. Her stirring speech brought several to tears, and Host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly said that she ought to get an Emmy for it.

My family. Thank you everyone for your love and support! pic.twitter.com/5thsM7y3HT — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 27, 2017

Davis is only 23 actors to have ever achieved the elite status of winning a competitive Oscar, Emmy and Tony. What an inspiration!



courtesy ABC

