Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit; End Up On Live Oscars Broadcast

One of the most talked about moments from last night’s Oscars was the group of surprised tourists who were ushered into the Dolby Theater during the live broadcast. The group had been on a tour bus on Hollywood Boulevard before being led into the theater. The group was introduced to the who’s who of the acting world, including Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark