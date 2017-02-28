Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing A Wig Last Night (UPDATE)

Update: Halle Berry’s hair stylist has weighed in on the hair situation from the Academy Awards and confirmed that Halle’s hair was definitely all hers and all natural. He told InStyle:
“I would say I cut off at least 5 inches. It created a whole new shape,” Castillo tells InStyle. “It’s definitely a new look for her—we went for a very natural, curly, powerful asymmetrical ‘fro. This is something she’e never done before and it’s just ridiculous how good she looks.”
Castillo also posted a pic of Halle on his Instagram and said they were her natural curls.
Sooooo….Halle Berry’s hair was a big topic on social media during the Oscars last night.
Some people loved the look. Some hated it. But most were confused when Berry claimed that she was wearing her natural hair. I mean….didn’t EVERYONE think this was just a really, big wig???
She told Vogue, “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”
Oh.
The reaction Wig Gate reaction was swift.
