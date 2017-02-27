Beauty
Home > Beauty

Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing A Wig Last Night

3 hours ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Sooooo….Halle Berry’s hair was a big topic on social media during the Oscars last night.

Some people loved the look. Some hated it. But most were confused when Berry claimed that she was wearing her natural hair. I mean….didn’t EVERYONE think this was just a really, big wig???

She told Vogue, “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

Oh.

The reaction Wig Gate reaction was swift.

 

 

The Top 9 Beauty Looks From The 89th Academy Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

The Top 9 Beauty Looks From The 89th Academy Awards

Continue reading Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing A Wig Last Night

The Top 9 Beauty Looks From The 89th Academy Awards

Check out the top beauty looks from the 2017 Oscars. Whether it was a bold monochromatic red carpet look or au natural to show off their best features, your favorite celebrities showed off some fabulous looks that will definitely want to try!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Hair , Halle Berry , Oscars , Wig

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 1 hour ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In…
 3 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 3 hours ago
Top 10 Clair Huxtable Moments
 3 hours ago
(Los Angeles, Ca.  Wednesday, September 24, 2008) Riders get a view of Los Angeles from the top of
Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit;…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 9 hours ago
Hottest Oscar Couples!
 15 hours ago
CIAA Tournament Week Parties (Photos)
 16 hours ago
US-OSCARS-SHOW
The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017
 16 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home…
 17 hours ago
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 20 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards
 1 day ago
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
Photos