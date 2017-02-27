Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing A Wig Last Night

Sooooo….Halle Berry’s hair was a big topic on social media during the Oscars last night.

She is so stunning! #HalleBerry is looking Halle VERY gorgeous at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qWyUlLP1RP — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 27, 2017

Some people loved the look. Some hated it. But most were confused when Berry claimed that she was wearing her natural hair. I mean….didn’t EVERYONE think this was just a really, big wig???

She told Vogue, “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

Oh.

The reaction Wig Gate reaction was swift.

Wait. Is Halle saying that's her actual hair and not as y'all called it "a shake and go wig she put on backwards" ???? — lil' bougie sandwich (@simonefiasco) February 27, 2017

Halle really tried to pass off #ThatWig as her natural hair & tbh, i'm offended. — cointelhoe (@lastdayofjune) February 27, 2017

Dear Editors, Halle Berry's hair last night was a wig. A wig. IDC what she told reporters. A wig. A wig. A wig. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 27, 2017

Is… Rachel Dolezal working as a hair dresser in LA now? Asking for a Halle Berry. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 27, 2017

I'm over here acting like Halle Berry's hair didn't happen. #Oscars — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 27, 2017

Halle Berry's hair. I would not be mad if she took a bathroom break and traded wigs with somebody, anybody. Love you, though, Halle. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 27, 2017

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark