Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In The Oscars Audience

3 hours ago

Karen Clark
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

John Legend had to LITERALLY support wife Chrissy Teigen during last night’s Oscars. The model and television host was completely knocked out on Legend’s shoulder towards the end of the show. Guess she wasn’t really impressed with the events.

The cameras caught her sleeping during both the Best Actress and Best Actor awards.

 

Guess who. 😆 #Oscars

A post shared by EFB est 2014 (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on

 

The quick-witted Teigen responded with a tweet this morning:

 

Photos