Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In The Oscars Audience

John Legend had to LITERALLY support wife Chrissy Teigen during last night’s Oscars. The model and television host was completely knocked out on Legend’s shoulder towards the end of the show. Guess she wasn’t really impressed with the events.
The cameras caught her sleeping during both the Best Actress and Best Actor awards.
The quick-witted Teigen responded with a tweet this morning:
