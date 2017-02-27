Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In The Oscars Audience

John Legend had to LITERALLY support wife Chrissy Teigen during last night’s Oscars. The model and television host was completely knocked out on Legend’s shoulder towards the end of the show. Guess she wasn’t really impressed with the events.

The cameras caught her sleeping during both the Best Actress and Best Actor awards.

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

Guess who. 😆 #Oscars A post shared by EFB est 2014 (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:11pm PST

The quick-witted Teigen responded with a tweet this morning:

just woke up what happened — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2017

Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More 24 photos Launch gallery Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More 1. The cast of Moonlight 1 of 24 2. Kat Graham 2 of 24 3. Halle Berry at the Vanity Fair after party 3 of 24 4. The Wilsons at the Vanity Fair after party 4 of 24 5. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Instagram 5 of 24 6. Janelle Monae, Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer Source:Instagram 6 of 24 7. Aldis Hodge Source:Instagram 7 of 24 8. Gabrielle Union Wade Source:Instagram 8 of 24 9. Mariah Carey Source:Instagram 9 of 24 10. Janelle Monae Source:Instagram 10 of 24 11. LL Cool J and wife Simone Source:Instagram 11 of 24 12. Jurnee Bell Source:Instagram 12 of 24 13. Octavia Spencer Source:Instagram 13 of 24 14. Charlize Theron 14 of 24 15. Denzel and Pauletta Washington 15 of 24 16. Halle Berry 16 of 24 17. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel 17 of 24 18. Mahershala Ali 18 of 24 19. Naomie Harris 19 of 24 20. Scarlett Johnasen 20 of 24 21. Ava Duvernay 21 of 24 22. David Oyelowo 22 of 24 23. Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend 23 of 24 24. Taraji P. Henson 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark