Is Tom Perez The Right Choice For The DNC?

2/27/17- Roland Martin talks to pollster Cornell Belcher about Tom Perez, the newly elected head of the Democratic National Convention.

“Perez has got to raise a lot of money and do a lot of organizing,” Belcher said.

