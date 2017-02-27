TJMS
TOP OF THE MORNING: Oscars Flub, Recap & More

10 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
2/27/17- Tom, Sybil and Arsenio are talking all things Academy Awards. Find out who they think got snubbed and of course the crew talks about the biggest upset in Oscars history. Listen below.

Photos