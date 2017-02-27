Dr. Henry Louis Gates Explores Africa’s Great Civilizations

Dr. Henry Louis Gates‘ new documentary series, Africa’s Great Civilizations is a six-hour series that takes a look at the history of Africa, from the birth of humankind to the dawn of the 20th century.
Dr. Gates talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what he learned on the journey and reveals three fascinating facts about black women that you’ve never heard before.
What did he learn this time around?
“Two things. In terms of religion, the third oldest christian nation in the world was Ethiopia in 350 AD. And one of the greatest Queens in the world, in 20 BC she took her army to defeat Rome.”
Africa’s Great Civilizations, airs in three parts beginning tonight, February 27th, and then on Wednesday, March 1st and Thursday, March 2nd on PBS. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
