TJMS
Home > TJMS

Chicago’s Best Kept Secret: Chance The Rapper

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

chancebhm

Charismatic. Likeable. Funny. Talented. Smart.

There are so many words that describe Chancellor Bennett, but one of our favorites might be humble AF. Okay, that’s three words, but you get our drift.

Chance The Rapper has easily become one of Chicago’s best and brightest success stories. The 23-year-old is most known for vehemently denying record labels any part of his career and of course, hitting number eight on Billboard — all without a physical release of his critically acclaimed album, Coloring Book. In December 2016 the 13 song  project made history as the first streaming-only album to receive a Grammy nomination. He received seven nods in total. In February 2017, on music’s biggest night, he would take home three gold megaphones.


 

Outside of music, Chance and his love for the city of Chicago is no secret. In November 2016 he led hundreds of young people to the polls. Soon after he was named a board member on the famed DuSable Muesum of African American History. He collaborated with the White Sox to create a new hat design. He also started the social media trend #SaveChicago, which resulted in a 42-hour period without a gun-related homicide in the city. But by far, one of the coolest things he’s done for the city – team up with nonprofit The Empowerment Plan last year to launch Warmest Winter 2016, a self-heating, water-resistant jacket for the homeless that can be converted into sleeping bags and over-the-shoulder bags.

chancetwiter

Here are five more reasons we can’t get enough of Chance.

  1. He’s fiercely loyal and supportive.

2. He’s part of the BeyHive.


 

3. The love for his daughter give us all the feels.

Yea Dad Way

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

 

4. He brought Gospel to the main stage at the 2017 Grammys and on SNL


5. Remember the #SoGoneChallenge? Chance started the social media challenge to show off his love for his girlfriend.


 

Want to catch Chance in your city this year? He just announced a new tour.

THANK YOU EVERYBODY. Tix & VIP @ ChanceRaps.com NOW

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

 

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

21 photos Launch gallery

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

Continue reading Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: PR Photos)

Black History Month , Chance The Rapper , music

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 hour ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 10 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 11 hours ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 13 hours ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 14 hours ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 15 hours ago
All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From…
 16 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her…
 17 hours ago
All The Things You Probably Didn’t See At…
 17 hours ago
Hello World: Girl’s Guide To Solo Travel
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old…
 17 hours ago
#MODELMONDAYS: Lineisy Montero Rocks Her Afro With Dominican Pride
 19 hours ago
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 21 hours ago
Photos