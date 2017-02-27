Chicago’s Best Kept Secret: Chance The Rapper

Charismatic. Likeable. Funny. Talented. Smart.

There are so many words that describe Chancellor Bennett, but one of our favorites might be humble AF. Okay, that’s three words, but you get our drift.

Chance The Rapper has easily become one of Chicago’s best and brightest success stories. The 23-year-old is most known for vehemently denying record labels any part of his career and of course, hitting number eight on Billboard — all without a physical release of his critically acclaimed album, Coloring Book. In December 2016 the 13 song project made history as the first streaming-only album to receive a Grammy nomination. He received seven nods in total. In February 2017, on music’s biggest night, he would take home three gold megaphones.





Outside of music, Chance and his love for the city of Chicago is no secret. In November 2016 he led hundreds of young people to the polls. Soon after he was named a board member on the famed DuSable Muesum of African American History. He collaborated with the White Sox to create a new hat design. He also started the social media trend #SaveChicago, which resulted in a 42-hour period without a gun-related homicide in the city. But by far, one of the coolest things he’s done for the city – team up with nonprofit The Empowerment Plan last year to launch Warmest Winter 2016, a self-heating, water-resistant jacket for the homeless that can be converted into sleeping bags and over-the-shoulder bags.

Here are five more reasons we can’t get enough of Chance.

He’s fiercely loyal and supportive.

I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

2. He’s part of the BeyHive.





3. The love for his daughter give us all the feels.

This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She's the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can't wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me. A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

Yea Dad Way A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

4. He brought Gospel to the main stage at the 2017 Grammys and on SNL



5. Remember the #SoGoneChallenge? Chance started the social media challenge to show off his love for his girlfriend.





Want to catch Chance in your city this year? He just announced a new tour.

THANK YOU EVERYBODY. Tix & VIP @ ChanceRaps.com NOW A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

(Photo Source: PR Photos)