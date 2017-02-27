The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear Models For Calvin Klein. You’re Welcome.

“It’s not so long ago I was waiting tables down the street from here, and now…” ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ —Actor and Spring ’17 campaign star @_trevante_, wearing the Cotton Stretch Hip Brief.

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:06am PST