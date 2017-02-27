Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear Models For Calvin Klein. You’re Welcome.

1 hour ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY

Source: Getty

The male actors from Moonlight are the new models for Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign. And the pictures are beautiful.

 

 

 

 

Hairstyles From The 2017 Oscars That Will Inspire Your Next Look

12 photos Launch gallery

Hairstyles From The 2017 Oscars That Will Inspire Your Next Look

Continue reading The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear Models For Calvin Klein. You’re Welcome.

Hairstyles From The 2017 Oscars That Will Inspire Your Next Look

The 89th Academy Awards brought a bevy of stunningly short cuts to straight styles. We picked our top 4 hairstyles from the 2017 Oscars. You don’t want to miss, your next hairstyle is a click away!  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

calvin klein , Moonlight

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 1 hour ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen Wasn’t Impressed…She Was Caught Sleeping In…
 3 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 3 hours ago
Top 10 Clair Huxtable Moments
 3 hours ago
(Los Angeles, Ca.  Wednesday, September 24, 2008) Riders get a view of Los Angeles from the top of
Shocked Tourists Thought They Were In An Exhibit;…
 4 hours ago
Watch: Classic Viola Davis Oscars Acceptance Speech Steals…
 7 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 9 hours ago
Hottest Oscar Couples!
 15 hours ago
CIAA Tournament Week Parties (Photos)
 16 hours ago
US-OSCARS-SHOW
The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017
 16 hours ago
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
And The Winner Is: These Entertainers Took Home…
 17 hours ago
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 20 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Takes Home Six Independent Spirit Awards
 1 day ago
Happy Birthday Erykah Badu
 1 day ago
Photos