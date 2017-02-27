Why Nicki Minaj Should Be Very Worried About Remy Ma’s Diss

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Why Nicki Minaj Should Be Very Worried About Remy Ma’s Diss

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Over the weekend, Remy Ma had the Internet going nuts and sent the Hip Hop world in a tizzy when she dropped “Shether,” a seven minute diss track targeting Nicki Minaj.  This beef has been simmering for a while but Nicki’s verse on Gucci Mane’s latest release, “Make Love,” sent Remy over the top.


Remy took off the gloves with “Shether.”  She carefully deconstructed every aspect of Nicki’s persona and the burning question is, “Can Nicki recover?”  So far, Nicki has responded via social media touting her record sales and leaning on her relationship with Beyonce.  Not only do those actions fall short of sufficing, they validate Remy’s insults.

Essence magazine is discussing this and y'all still wanna talk net worth and record sales?? Look at the name positioning in the title of the article. Look at who they chose for the photo (Damn. Not even a split screen.). Please understand Remy can put a serious dent in Nicki's career. All she has to do is get people to view Nicki as corny and she's done. The street still dictates what's hot, even if it doesn't reap the benefits. If the street says Nicki isn't hot anymore, the Pop world will begin to reject her. Look at Hammer. Need I say Jah Rule? Don't think Nicki's label (and the parent label…all 5 ninjas Remy mentioned in Shether) isn't checking social media to gauge public opinion. My advice to Nicki? Peace treaty, Boo. Waive that white flag and put Remy on your next album. Introduce her to your Pop audience and get cred (by association) in the street. If you can't beat them join them. #shether #remyma #nickiminaj #hiphop

A post shared by April Watts (@aprilwattslive) on

 

Essence magazine is discussing this and y’all still wanna talk net worth and record sales?? Look at the name positioning in the title of the article. Look at who they chose for the photo (Damn. Not even a split screen.). Please understand Remy can put a serious dent in Nicki’s career. All she has to do is get people to view Nicki as corny and she’s done. The street still dictates what’s hot, even if it doesn’t reap the benefits. If the street says Nicki isn’t hot anymore, the Pop world will begin to reject her. Look at Hammer. Need I say Jah Rule? Don’t think Nicki’s label (and the parent label…all 5 ninjas Remy mentioned in Shether) isn’t checking social media to gauge public opinion.

My advice to Nicki? Peace treaty, Boo. Waive that white flag and put Remy on your next album. Introduce her to your Pop audience and get cred (by association) in the street. If you can’t beat them join them.


Damn. Even Issa is weighing in. Please understand what I’m tryna tell y’all. It’s not about record sales. It’s not about net worth. It’s not even about Remy supplanting Nicki. It’s about changing the narrative around Nicki and influencing people’s perception of her. Since taking an L to Drake, Meek doesn’t even look the same. You’re a liar if you say he does.

Regardless of whether Nicki Minaj rebounds from being lyrically annihilated by Remy, this is the stuff Hip Hop is made of and has been missing.  I’m here for every bit of it.

10 Hilarious Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj Memes

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Hilarious Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj Memes

Continue reading Why Nicki Minaj Should Be Very Worried About Remy Ma’s Diss

10 Hilarious Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj Memes

gucci mane , hip-hop beefs , nicki minaj , Remy Ma , shether

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 hour ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 10 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 11 hours ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 13 hours ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 14 hours ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 15 hours ago
All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From…
 16 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her…
 17 hours ago
All The Things You Probably Didn’t See At…
 17 hours ago
Hello World: Girl’s Guide To Solo Travel
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old…
 17 hours ago
#MODELMONDAYS: Lineisy Montero Rocks Her Afro With Dominican Pride
 19 hours ago
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 21 hours ago
Photos