Toya Wright Accents In Alaia For The CIAA

Former reality tv star Toya Wright attended the CIAA Tournament over the weekend in North Carolina. She was wearing a curve hugging beige Naked Wardrobe mini dress. The ribbed material had buttons going down the arms and thighs that gave a simple and sexy look.

Diamond in the rough |💎 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Toya wore her figure hugging dress with suede Azzadine Alaia sandals that came in nude. Here’s a closer look at these cute heels from the designer’s Spring 2017 collection.

ALAÏA S/S 2017 studded sandals in iconic nude suede. #azzedinealaiaofficial#azzedinealaia#alaiashoes A post shared by Azzedine Alaïa (@azzedinealaiaofficial) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Toya has been on the move lately, especially after releasing her New York Times Best Selling book, In My Own Words…My REALity which is available in bookstores now. She also talked about her bout with fibrosis to People Magazine.

What do you think of Toya’s beige look? Tell us in the comment sections.

