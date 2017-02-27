Lifestyle
Toya Wright Accents In Alaia For The CIAA

21 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Former reality tv star Toya Wright attended the CIAA Tournament over the weekend in North Carolina. She was wearing a curve hugging beige Naked Wardrobe mini dress. The ribbed material had buttons going down the arms and thighs that gave a simple and sexy look.

Diamond in the rough |💎

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Toya wore her figure hugging dress with suede Azzadine Alaia sandals that came in nude. Here’s a closer look at these cute heels from the designer’s Spring 2017 collection.

ALAÏA S/S 2017 studded sandals in iconic nude suede. #azzedinealaiaofficial#azzedinealaia#alaiashoes

A post shared by Azzedine Alaïa (@azzedinealaiaofficial) on

Toya has been on the move lately, especially after releasing her New York Times Best Selling book, In My Own Words…My REALity which is available in bookstores now. She also talked about her bout with fibrosis to People Magazine.

What do you think of Toya’s beige look? Tell us in the comment sections.

With the successful completion of <strong>New York Fashion Week</strong>, there would be no better way to follow up than with a list of fresh designers who were part of NYFW or are well on their way! Check out this list of 25 creatives that are bringing their authentic style and diversity to a runway near you!


 

 

Photos