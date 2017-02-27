Toya Wright Accents In Alaia For The CIAA

Former reality tv star Toya Wright attended the CIAA Tournament over the weekend in North Carolina. She was wearing a curve hugging beige Naked Wardrobe mini dress. The ribbed material had buttons going down the arms and thighs that gave a simple and sexy look.
Toya wore her figure hugging dress with suede Azzadine Alaia sandals that came in nude. Here’s a closer look at these cute heels from the designer’s Spring 2017 collection.
Toya has been on the move lately, especially after releasing her New York Times Best Selling book, In My Own Words…My REALity which is available in bookstores now. She also talked about her bout with fibrosis to People Magazine.
What do you think of Toya’s beige look? Tell us in the comment sections.
DON’T MISS:
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In ‘PEOPLE’ Exclusive
Toya Wright Gives Us Glam For Cosmopolitan Nigeria
Haught Or Naught: Naomi Campbell In Azzedine Alaia
25 Black Fashion Designers You Need To Follow Right Now
25 Black Fashion Designers You Need To Follow Right Now
1. Carly Cushnie and Michelle OchsSource:Instagram 1 of 25
2. B. Michael AmericaSource:Instagram 2 of 25
3. Romeo HunteSource:Instagram 3 of 25
4. Tracy ReeseSource:Instagram 4 of 25
5. La Quan SmithSource:Instagram 5 of 25
6. Mimi PlungeSource:Instagram 6 of 25
7. Byron LarsSource:Hello Beautiful 7 of 25
8. Undra CelesteSource:Instagram 8 of 25
9. Sheila GraySource:Instagram 9 of 25
10. Reuben ReuelSource:Instagram 10 of 25
11. Charles HarbisonSource:Instagram 11 of 25
12. Anjoreen CoutureSource:Instagram 12 of 25
13. Sonjia WilliamsSource:Instagram 13 of 25
14. Wes WoodsSource:Instagram 14 of 25
15. Will SharpSource:Instagram 15 of 25
16. Duro OlowuSource:Instagram 16 of 25
17. Talisa MichelleSource:Instagram 17 of 25
18. Royal DynamiteSource:Instagram 18 of 25
19. Aurora JamesSource:Instagram 19 of 25
20. Mikasa La'CharlesSource:Instagram 20 of 25
21. Tabitha SewerSource:Instagram 21 of 25
22. Dom StreaterSource:Instagram 22 of 25
23. Stevie BoiSource:Instagram 23 of 25
24. Ouigi TheodoreSource:Instagram 24 of 25
25. Jessica Laché FulksSource:Instagram 25 of 25