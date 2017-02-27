Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rocsi Diaz Steps Out In All White

9 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Former “106 and Park” Host Rocsi Diaz was spotted during a recent night out wearing an all white 2 piece from the Paris based Kyna Collection. The collared top featured ruffled shoulders while showing off some skin between Rocsi’s neck and chest. With the top stopping at mid-drift, the high waisted ankle-paints showed off her curves as she accessorized with a metallic clutch.

The beautiful @rocsidiaz rocking our Djina 2pcs.

A post shared by KYNA collection (@kynacollection) on

The Honduran beauty was also a part of the 2017 NBA All Star Celebrity Game last weekend. She’s also done work for other BET projects and was a correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight.” Rocsi currently serves as co-host of the podcast Little Black Dress with Nina Parker.

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - February 22, 2017

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty


So what do you think of Rocsi’s white-out look? Is it Haute or Naught? Click on the poll below and tell us your thoughts!


