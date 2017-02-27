SNL’s Leslie Jones Faces More Heat On Twitter For Making Fun Of White Women

Leslie Jones can’t seem to get a break.

Last year, led by now disgraced “writer” Milo Yiannopoulos, the Saturday Night Live player was viciously harassed online with users comparing her to Harambe the gorilla and sending her porn.

These days, she’s facing a backlash after making a joke about white people who claim to support Black Lives Matter during a stand-up routine at the famous Carolines Comedy Club in New York City last week.

“If I see another 45-year-old white woman from Williamsburg saying ‘black lives matter,’ I’m going to punch you in the mouth,” said Jones, 49, according to the New York Post. “Stop doing that.”

Jones also poked fun at herself during her set, including the aforementioned harassment (and hacking of her website last summer) and the protests against President Donald Trump, which poked a little fun at black women.

“Not one black woman out there,” she said of the marches. “Black woman at home watching ‘Housewives of Atlanta.’”

Some people took to Twitter to blast Jones for Twitter’s “double standard”— Yiannopoulos was actually banned from the social media platform because of his harassment of Jones. One user even called her “racist.”

But don't you dare make fun of @Lesdoggg on Twitter. || Jones makes fun of white women supporting Black Lives Matter https://t.co/i1gUaakwEz — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 25, 2017

Leslie Jones advocating racist violence, standard. "I’m going to punch you in the mouth" https://t.co/YwTQkbjEkt — Bernard Chapin (@BernardChapin) February 25, 2017

SOURCE: New York Post

SEE ALSO:

Supporters Come To Leslie Jones’ Defense On Twitter

Leslie Jones’ Website Hacked In Another Racist Internet Attack

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: