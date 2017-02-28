Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6 Of ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Here

Hello Beautiful Staff

The ladies from the ATL are baaaaaack—and they’re bringing all the drama in the newest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta!

The VH1 reality show released an extended supertrailer for its sixth season on Monday (Feb. 27) and from the looks of it, it’s going to mad ratchet.

TSR STAFF: Debra Oh! @The_Ebony_Issue _____________________________________ Season 6's #LHHATL supertrailer is finally here and it looks like ish is definitely going to hit the fan! Watch the full trailer at TheShadeRoom.com (📹: @loveandhiphoptea4u) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Expect to see the The ‘Puerto Rican Princess’ Joseline Hernandez juggle her music and acting career with her tumultuous relationship with Stevie J. There’s also a lot of talk about who is the father of her baby Bonnie Bella: Stevie or another man. In terms of their blended family, Stevie’s ex Mimi is trying to keep the peace and her distance from Joseline in order to be put motherhood and her money first.

Meanwhile, Kirk and Rasheeda return with their marriage more on the rocks than ever before as they confront rumors that Kirk cheated on his wife with Jasmine Washington. And while Tammy is hurting due to Waka’s infidelity, she has a lot of questions ask herself: Has too much damage been done to mend her broken heart or will the two re-establish trust and move forward as a family?

Speaking of moving forward, Joc and Karlie seem to have rekindled their relationship, but it looks like instead of Karlie being his priority, she may just be one of his many options. And Bambi and Scrappy continue to face many challenges in their relationship since they got engaged last year, which includes Momma Dee, who should be more concerned with her own relationship with Ernest.

Also, look for some fresh faces including Instagram superstar Lovely Mimi and beauty entrepreneur Sierra Gates who will definitely stir it up this season.

Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres March 6 on VH1.

RELATED NEWS:

Daddy Mo Bucks: Stevie J. Ordered To Pay $1.3 Million In Child Support

Stevie J Opens Up About His Breakup With Joseline Hernandez &; Rumored Relationship With Faith Evans

Stevie J Wants Child Support From Joseline If A DNA Test Proves He Is The Father Of Her Baby

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: