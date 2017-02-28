Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6 Of ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Here

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6 Of ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Here

Expect to see a DNA test, a few breakups and lots of ratchetness in the newest season of the hit VH1 reality show.

14 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Take Over Hosted By Stevie J & Joseline, Scrappy & Bambi

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


The ladies from the ATL are baaaaaack—and they’re bringing all the drama in the newest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta!

The VH1 reality show released an extended supertrailer for its sixth season on Monday (Feb. 27) and from the looks of it, it’s going to mad ratchet.

Expect to see the The ‘Puerto Rican Princess’ Joseline Hernandez juggle her music and acting career with her tumultuous relationship with Stevie J. There’s also a lot of talk about who is the father of her baby Bonnie Bella: Stevie or another man. In terms of their blended family, Stevie’s ex Mimi is trying to keep the peace and her distance from Joseline in order to be put motherhood and her money first.

Meanwhile, Kirk and Rasheeda return with their marriage more on the rocks than ever before as they confront rumors that Kirk cheated on his wife with Jasmine WashingtonAnd while Tammy is hurting due to Waka’s infidelity, she has a lot of questions ask herself: Has too much damage been done to mend her broken heart or will the two re-establish trust and move forward as a family?  

Speaking of moving forward, Joc and Karlie seem to have rekindled their relationship, but it looks like instead of Karlie being his priority, she may just be one of his many options. And Bambi and Scrappy continue to face many challenges in their relationship since they got engaged last year, which includes Momma Dee, who should be more concerned with her own relationship with Ernest.

Also, look for some fresh faces including Instagram superstar Lovely Mimi and beauty entrepreneur Sierra Gates who will definitely stir it up this season.  

Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres March 6 on VH1.

RELATED NEWS:

Daddy Mo Bucks: Stevie J. Ordered To Pay $1.3 Million In Child Support

Stevie J Opens Up About His Breakup With Joseline Hernandez &; Rumored Relationship With Faith Evans

Stevie J Wants Child Support From Joseline If A DNA Test Proves He Is The Father Of Her Baby

love and hip hop atlanta , VH1

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6 Of ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Here

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 hour ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 10 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 11 hours ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 13 hours ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 14 hours ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 15 hours ago
All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From…
 16 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her…
 17 hours ago
All The Things You Probably Didn’t See At…
 17 hours ago
Hello World: Girl’s Guide To Solo Travel
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old…
 17 hours ago
#MODELMONDAYS: Lineisy Montero Rocks Her Afro With Dominican Pride
 19 hours ago
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 21 hours ago
Photos