Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

15 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
FOR HB ONLY: Beyonce On Oprah

Source: OWN 


Beyonce has come a long way from worrying about her dresses fitting her perfectly on the red carpet. These days, she has teams to make sure that there isn’t even a hair out of place.

But it wasn’t always like that for the queen, as this amazing throwback video from The Oprah Winfrey Show shows. Back in 2005, Beyonce told Oprah Winfrey that she not only had one major wardrobe mishap at the Oscars, but TWO, including one that almost turned into a seriously embarrassing moment.

She told Mama Oprah how in 2003, the boning on her dress left her in danger of looking pregnant, so she opted to hold the dress to her, as seen in a photo shared everywhere.

But the real embarrassing moment involves her almost losing her shoe and falling face down in front of the crowd. Check out the adorable throwback moment in the clip below.


