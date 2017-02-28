The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life In New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life In New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Fresh off their shocking and historic Best Picture win at this year's Academy Awards, the film's actors continue to wow us with these new ads.

13 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


 

Fresh off their shocking and historic Best Picture win at Sunday’s Academy Awards, the cast of Moonlight continues to wow us—this time as the face of Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign: Revelation. Oh, and did we mention that they’re modeling in their underwear?

Just look at Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali (and all-around chocolate God) serve up utter perfection in his set of pics.

Meanwhile, all three actors who played “Chiron” in the film also took part of the shoot, including Trevante Rhodes, who is giving us fever with this one. Can someone fan us off?

Ashton Sanders, 21, looks like a seasoned model in his spread.

And here’s 12-year-old Alex Hibbert looking adorable and stylish.

Our personal favorite: All three “Chirons” showing us #BlackCool for days.

This campaign totally makes sense given that most of the cast of Moonlight (minus Janelle Monet) were dressed by Calvin Klein’s Raf Simmons for the Oscars. But the actors’ involvement does a little deeper than that. 

“Since the beginning, Calvin Klein’s underwear imagery has always made big statements about masculinity,” Calvin Klein creative director Pieter Mulier said in a statement.

“The performances of these actors in Moonlight affected us deeply and made big statements about masculinity in a different way. Somehow we wanted to bring the two together.”

As we previously reported, Moonlight made serious history at this year’s Academy Awards: Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and it as the first LGBTQ film ever to win Best Picture.

We couldn’t be more proud and happy for this deserving group of actors!

See the entire campaign here.

RELATED NEWS:

All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old Hollywood Style Tresses From The 2017 Oscars

The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017

calvin klein , Moonlight

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life In New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 hour ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 10 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 11 hours ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 13 hours ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 14 hours ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 15 hours ago
All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From…
 16 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her…
 17 hours ago
All The Things You Probably Didn’t See At…
 17 hours ago
Hello World: Girl’s Guide To Solo Travel
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old…
 17 hours ago
#MODELMONDAYS: Lineisy Montero Rocks Her Afro With Dominican Pride
 19 hours ago
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 21 hours ago
Photos