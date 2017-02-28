Trump To Plead His Case Before Congress Tonight: Will You Watch [Poll]

Trump will address a joint session of Congress tonight. He’ll talk about his budget proposal which will include a 54 billion surge in military spending. Trump says the money will come from slashing domestic programs and foreign aid, that would also include deep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defense agencies.
According to a recent NBC/Wall Street Journal-Some 44% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, while 48% disapprove.
