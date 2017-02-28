National
Home > National

Trump To Plead His Case Before Congress Tonight: Will You Watch [Poll]

1 hour ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Face Off In First Presidential Debate At Hofstra University

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Trump will address a joint session of Congress tonight. He’ll talk about his budget proposal which will include a 54 billion surge in military spending. Trump says the money will come from slashing domestic programs and foreign aid, that would also include deep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defense agencies.

According to a recent NBC/Wall Street Journal-Some 44% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, while 48% disapprove.

Take our Poll

congress , Low approval rate , trump

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Trump To Plead His Case Before Congress Tonight: Will You Watch [Poll]

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 hour ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 10 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 11 hours ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 13 hours ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 14 hours ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 15 hours ago
All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From…
 16 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her…
 17 hours ago
All The Things You Probably Didn’t See At…
 17 hours ago
Hello World: Girl’s Guide To Solo Travel
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old…
 17 hours ago
#MODELMONDAYS: Lineisy Montero Rocks Her Afro With Dominican Pride
 19 hours ago
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 21 hours ago
Photos