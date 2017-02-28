Van Jones’ Messy Truth: A Day Of Empathy

Commentator and activist Van Jones talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about how the election of Donald Trump and the prison system goes hand in hand.

“Had you not had mass Incarceration, you wouldn’t have Donald Trump as President. Florida would have been a blue state. 21% of people that have been to prison can not vote. We are so much more punished for the things that we do. Florida and Georgia themselves would probably be blue states.”

Click the link below to the hear the entire interview.

