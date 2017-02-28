TJMS
Home > TJMS

Van Jones’ Messy Truth: A Day Of Empathy

2 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

vanjonesap

Commentator and activist Van Jones talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about how the election of Donald Trump and the prison system goes hand in hand.

“Had you not had mass Incarceration, you wouldn’t have Donald Trump as President. Florida would have been a blue state. 21% of people that have been to prison can not vote. We are so much more punished for the things that we do. Florida and Georgia themselves would probably be blue states.”

Click the link below to the hear the entire interview.


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

A Day of empathy , Donald Trump , Van Jones

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Van Jones’ Messy Truth: A Day Of Empathy

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 hour ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 10 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 11 hours ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 13 hours ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 14 hours ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 15 hours ago
All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From…
 16 hours ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her…
 17 hours ago
All The Things You Probably Didn’t See At…
 17 hours ago
Hello World: Girl’s Guide To Solo Travel
 17 hours ago
GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old…
 17 hours ago
#MODELMONDAYS: Lineisy Montero Rocks Her Afro With Dominican Pride
 19 hours ago
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are The New Underwear…
 21 hours ago
Photos