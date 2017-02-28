TJMS
TOP OF THE MORNING: That One Time At Mardi Gras

5 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
tomjoynermorningshow

2/28/17- It’s Fat Tuesday and in honor of the Louisiana holiday, Tom, Sybil and Lavell Crawford weigh in on their most interesting moments while in the Crescent City. Listen below to hear just how drunk one of the them got.

Funny Chair , Lavell Crawford , Sybil Wilkes , Tom Joyner Morning Show

