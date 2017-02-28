Is This The Most Disrespectful Picture Ever Taken In The White House?

It’s the White House picture that has taken on a life of its own.

Read More: Was It A Photo Op Or Opportunity: Trump Meets With HBCU Presidents

Yesterday, Donald Trump met with multiple HBCU presidents yesterday to show his commitment to Black colleges. But the meeting isn’t what got everyone’s attention. People were more focused on Kellyanne Conway sitting on the Oval Office couch with her feet on the fabric.

Other angles of the same photo show that she DID have on shoes.

Her. Feet. Are. On. The. Couch.

This is why people have plastic on their furniture. This is exactly why.

BEST IN SHOW: Leather And Studs At Alexander Wang, Bedroom Dreams At Christian Siriano, And FUR-real At Jonathan Simkhai 60 photos Launch gallery BEST IN SHOW: Leather And Studs At Alexander Wang, Bedroom Dreams At Christian Siriano, And FUR-real At Jonathan Simkhai 1. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 1 of 60 2. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 2 of 60 3. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 3 of 60 4. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 4 of 60 5. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 5 of 60 6. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 6 of 60 7. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 7 of 60 8. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 8 of 60 9. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 9 of 60 10. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 10 of 60 11. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 11 of 60 12. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 12 of 60 13. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 13 of 60 14. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 14 of 60 15. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO Source:Getty 15 of 60 16. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 16 of 60 17. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 17 of 60 18. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 18 of 60 19. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 19 of 60 20. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 20 of 60 21. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 21 of 60 22. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 22 of 60 23. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 23 of 60 24. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 24 of 60 25. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 25 of 60 26. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 26 of 60 27. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 27 of 60 28. ALEXANDER WANG Source:Getty 28 of 60 29. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 29 of 60 30. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 30 of 60 31. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 31 of 60 32. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 32 of 60 33. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 33 of 60 34. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 34 of 60 35. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 35 of 60 36. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 36 of 60 37. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 37 of 60 38. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 38 of 60 39. CREATURES OF THE WIND Source:Getty 39 of 60 40. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 40 of 60 41. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 41 of 60 42. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 42 of 60 43. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 43 of 60 44. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 44 of 60 45. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 45 of 60 46. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 46 of 60 47. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 47 of 60 48. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 48 of 60 49. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 49 of 60 50. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 50 of 60 51. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 51 of 60 52. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 52 of 60 53. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 53 of 60 54. JONATHAN SIMKHAI Source:Getty 54 of 60 55. GEORGINE Source:Getty 55 of 60 56. GEORGINE Source:Getty 56 of 60 57. GEORGINE Source:Getty 57 of 60 58. GEORGINE Source:Getty 58 of 60 59. GEORGINE Source:Getty 59 of 60 60. GEORGINE Source:Getty 60 of 60 Skip ad Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Leather And Studs At Alexander Wang, Bedroom Dreams At Christian Siriano, And FUR-real At Jonathan Simkhai BEST IN SHOW: Leather And Studs At Alexander Wang, Bedroom Dreams At Christian Siriano, And FUR-real At Jonathan Simkhai Day 3 of <em><strong>New York Fashion Week</strong></em> brought lots of leather love at <strong>Alexander Wang</strong> while <strong>Christian Siriano</strong> truly represented diversity, showing that you can be sexy at <em>any</em> size. Go green at <strong>Creatures Of The Wind</strong> and get into beautiful detailing at <strong>Jonathan Simkhai</strong>.<strong> Georgine</strong> kept it up with the bedroom trend and we have all our favorite looks from Day Three of fashion week.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark