Is This The Most Disrespectful Picture Ever Taken In The White House?

It’s the White House picture that has taken on a life of its own.
Yesterday, Donald Trump met with multiple HBCU presidents yesterday to show his commitment to Black colleges. But the meeting isn’t what got everyone’s attention. People were more focused on Kellyanne Conway sitting on the Oval Office couch with her feet on the fabric.
Other angles of the same photo show that she DID have on shoes.
Her. Feet. Are. On. The. Couch.
This is why people have plastic on their furniture. This is exactly why.
